Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aging Norwegian king admitted to Oslo hospital

The palace said his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties, including a scheduled meeting with the Norwegian government. Harald ascended the throne upon the death of his father King Olav on January 17, 1991.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:04 IST
Aging Norwegian king admitted to Oslo hospital

Norway's 83-year-old King Harald V was admitted to the main hospital in Oslo on Friday, the Norwegian palace said, without giving any further information about his condition. The palace said his son, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father's duties, including a scheduled meeting with the Norwegian government.

Harald ascended the throne upon the death of his father King Olav on January 17, 1991. The country's first native-born king since the 14th century, he married a commoner as a prince and won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the mourning in 2011 for the victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.

In 2016, a speech by Harald in support of gay rights and diversity attracted widespread international attention. “Norwegians are girls who love girls, boys who love boys, and girls and boys who love each other,” he said. The speech was shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong student faces charges of inciting secession- police

A student arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of selling weapons online faces charges of inciting secession under a security law imposed on the city by China three months ago, a senior police officer said on Friday. Police arrested the 23-ye...

SPECIAL REPORT-Will your mail ballot count in the U.S. presidential election? It may depend on who's counting and where

Two elderly women in small towns in Wisconsin voted by mail during Aprils presidential nominating contests. Both were sheltering in place as coronavirus surged across their state. Each mailed her ballot to the local election office with a n...

EXPLAINER-'Naked' ballots loom over U.S. election, as Trump blasts mail-in voting

As Republican President Donald Trump assails the use of mail-in voting, a Pennsylvania court decision over the use of envelopes for hiding the identity of mail-in voters could have major ramifications for the Nov. 3 election between Trump a...

Red locusts destroy 500 hectares Nambian grazing land, minister says

Namibia is struggling to contain the second outbreak this year of the African migratory red locust, which has destroyed 500 hectares of grazing land in the north-east of the country, the countrys agriculture minister said on Friday. At leas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020