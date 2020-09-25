Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPB a household name in AP, Telangana

Balasubrahmanyam has sung several Christian devotional songs as well in Telugu which have been popular among the faithful. He has not only been a singer but a multi-faceted personality, excelling as a voice over artist, actor and film producer.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:53 IST
SPB a household name in AP, Telangana

Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who died in Chennai on Friday, is a household name in his native Andhra Pradesh and its sibling Telangana, having enthralled music lovers for more than five decades. Its not an exaggeration to say that people wake up in the morning listening to the mellifluous devotional songs rendered by Balasubrahmanyam and played in temples across the length and breadth of the two Telugu states every day besides enjoying his songs of various genres.

Born as Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam at Nellore in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Balu or 'Balu garu', as he is respectfully called by his millions of fans, has been a colossus in the Telugu film industry. He had lent his voice to scores of film actors since 1967 when he made his debut as a playback singer in the Telugu film "Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna" .

From peppy numbers to songs reflecting myriad emotions, Balasubrahmanyam was the ubiquitous playback singer in Telugu films since the 1960s. Balu sang for generations of film actors in Telugu from legendary N T Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao to the present generation of stars.

Telugus, known for their love for cinema, grew up enjoying his songs in films of top-ranking stars, including Sobhan Babu, Krishna in the 1970s and 1980s, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and others since 1980s and 1990s, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others of present times. Despite not being a trained singer in Carnatic music, Balasubrahmanyam gained international fame and won awards with the iconic Telugu film Sankarabharanam of veteran filmmaker K Viswanath, released in 1980.

He has bagged numerous awards and honours in the Telugu land during his distinguished career. Balasubrahmanyam has sung several Christian devotional songs as well in Telugu which have been popular among the faithful.

He has not only been a singer but a multi-faceted personality, excelling as a voice over artist, actor and film producer. It was he who lent his voice to Kamal Haasan in several films dubbed from Tamil to Telugu. His acting skills came to the fore in a number of Telugu films, including Pakkinti Ammayi, W/o V Varaprasad, Devullu, Pavithra Bandham, Indra and Mithunam. He has also featured in several Tamil films like Avvai Shanmughi and Kadhalan which have been runaway successes in their dubbed Telugu versions.

As a film producer, Balasubrahmanyam made memorable Telugu films including Subha Sankalpam (directed by K Viswanath). Balasubrahmanyam was the host in a hugely popular reality show Paduta Teeyaga, a singing competition, on leading entertainment channel ETV Telugu. The show provided a platform for young singers to showcase their talent.

Stressing on correct pronunciation, he never missed an opportunity to impress on the budding singers, especially children, to pronounce Telugu words correctly. Prayers were conducted at various temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by his fans for his quick recovery ever since he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai last month, but fate had it otherwise.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed a raft of measures to hold a streamlined Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.The Games, originally sch...

Cabinet reiterates determination to fight GBVF by strengthening law

Cabinet has reiterated its determination to fight gender-based violence and femicide GBVF by strengthening the law and providing psychosocial support and advocacy programmes within communities. Based on data obtained through the South Afric...

Soccer-Messi lashes out at Barca over Suarez departure

Lionel Messi has launched his latest attack on Barcelonas hierarchy by criticising the way the club treated strike partner Luis Suarez, who left for La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid this week. Captain Messi, who threatened to leave Barca last...

Hong Kong student faces charges of inciting secession- police

A student arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of selling weapons online faces charges of inciting secession under a security law imposed on the city by China three months ago, a senior police officer said on Friday. Police arrested the 23-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020