Varun Dhawan undergoes COVID-19 test before starting shoot

Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took to social media to share that he has undertaken a COVID-19 test, as a precautionary measure, before returning to the sets. The 33-year-old actor shared a picture and a video on his Instagram page, in which he is seen with a healthcare professional, who is clad in a PPE suit. Dhawan is seen undergoing a swab test for COVID-19.

The actor also urged his fans to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, whenever they go out. "Returning to work with all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test (it always stings) thank you to all the medical personnel," Dhawan captioned the post. On the film front, the actor's next release is "Coolie No 1", directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, "Coolie No 1" was scheduled to release in May but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown which led to shutdown of theatres across the country.

The movie, which also features Sara Ali Khan, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani..