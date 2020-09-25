SPB will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice, unparalleled compositions: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and said he would forever remain in people's memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions The 74-year old singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19 "Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:18 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and said he would forever remain in people's memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions
The 74-year old singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- SP Balasubrahmanyam
- Chennai
- Padma Bhushan
ALSO READ
India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership: Amit Shah
Decision on FCRA path-breaking; will showcase spirit of service of Sikh community: Amit Shah
Amit Shah inaugurates development schemes in Gandhinagar worth Rs 15Cr
I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to my daughter, says Kangana's mother
PM persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah