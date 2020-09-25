Left Menu
Development News Edition

British police raid drug gangs as COVID-19 fuels child trafficking fears

LONDON, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 1,000 people were arrested and dozens of suspected victims of modern slavery identified in a crackdown on the drug trade in Britain, police said on Friday, as concerns grow about a rise in child trafficking during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:53 IST
British police raid drug gangs as COVID-19 fuels child trafficking fears

LONDON, Sept 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 1,000 people were arrested and dozens of suspected victims of modern slavery identified in a crackdown on the drug trade in Britain, police said on Friday, as concerns grow about a rise in child trafficking during the coronavirus pandemic. Police said 69 possible trafficking victims were referred to government bodies for support following a series of raids this month to disrupt the so-called County Lines drug trade, by which criminal gangs move drugs from cities into rural areas.

The operation was the biggest of its kind to-date and led to the seizure of more than 1 million pounds ($1.28 million) worth of drugs and at least 500,000 pounds in cash, police said. Thousands of children in Britain are estimated to be used to carry drugs into the countryside from urban areas, and many are trapped by debt bondage or threats of violence and rape, authorities say.

The number of suspected British child slaves referred to the government last year for support rose by two-thirds to 2,360, and most were believed to be victims of the drug trade. "By targeting those at the centre of County Lines, we not only disrupt the criminal network, but we prevent other criminality including serious violence from occurring," said Graham McNulty of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

"County Lines causes misery for communities and it is absolutely right we continue targeting those responsible," the NPCC's lead for County Lines said in a statement. The number of children suspected to have been trafficked by drug gangs hit a record high during Britain's coronavirus lockdown, which started in March and was eased in July.

About 377 such children were identified between April and June, up from 182 in the previous quarter, official data shows. Crime experts and campaigners warned earlier this year that more children could fall prey to drug traffickers due to factors such as school closures and reduced contact with social services.

Researchers at the National Centre for Gang Research and Nottingham University said drug dealers were increasingly using social media to groom and recruit children from their homes. Charities said children caught up in the trade must be identified as victims and protected rather than prosecuted.

"Too often, young people do not get the support they need, or are seen as having chosen to get involved in crime when they were manipulated and coerced," said James Simmonds-Read, a national programme manager for The Children's Society. Police efforts to tackle drug gangs have been hampered by inconsistent treatment of victims and inadequate support for children caught with drugs, a police watchdog found in January.

The ex-head of the Metropolitan Police's anti-slavery squad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation last year that police faced a challenge in trying to judge whether a child found dealing drugs should be treated as a suspect or a victim. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Writing by Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020