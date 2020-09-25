Left Menu
MoS for Home Kishan Reddy, T'gana CM, Telugu film industry mourn SPB's death

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, superstar Chiranjeevi and a host of film personalities expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family, he tweeted. Another top star junior NTR, a grandson of the legendary N T Rama Rao, said he was devastated over the news of Balasubrahmanyams death.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, superstar Chiranjeevi and a host of film personalities expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday. In his message, the MoS said Balasubrahmanyam was a colossal talent who left an indelible mark in Indian music.

"He lent his voice in many languages and took an active part in nurturing and producing talent. He was a mentor to many aspiring singers.

Om Shanti to his atma and condolences to his family," Kishan Reddy said. Praising SPB's stellar contributions as a playback singer, composer and actor, the Chief Minister, in a message, said the void created by his death can never be filled.

It was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by the doctors to save his life did not succeed, Rao said and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDPs Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI national secretary K Narayana and several other leaders condoled the death of the singer.

Besides Chiranjeevi, top Telugu stars Mahesh Babu, 'junior' NTR and others also conveyed their grief. An era has come to an end with the demise of Balasubrahmanyam, Chiranjeevi said.

"Darkest day for the world of Music. With the passing of the unparalleledMusical Genius of Sri SP Balu garu, an Era has come to an end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garus voice through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Balasubrahmanyam's melodious voice transcended linguistic, cultural boundaries and enchanted audiences across India alike for decades, he said. Mahesh Babu tweeted "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more.

Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir.

Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family, he tweeted.

Another top star junior NTR, a grandson of the legendary N T Rama Rao, said he was devastated over the news of Balasubrahmanyams death. "Indian Music has lost its favourite son.

Devastated! In a Legendary career spanning over five decades, Padma Bhushan S.P Balasubrahmanyam Garu has breathed life into over 40,000 songs. As long as music exists in this universe, you will live on sir," he said.

Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a hospital in Chennai where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month..

