Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan and others mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Remembering his great contribution to Indian cinema and music, film personalities including veteran singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle, music composer AR Rahman, actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh khan and Kamal Haasan paid rich tributes to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB among his fans, died on Friday after a over two months long battle with coronavirus.

The singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters. He had been admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. Balasubrahmanyam, who captivated millions of heart for over five decades with his soothing but distinct voice, was "brilliant singer" and a "kind human being", Mangeshkar said, recalling their work together.

"I'm very disturbed by the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. We have recorded many song together and did a lot shows. My condolences to his family," the veteran singer wrote. Calling him an "amazingly versatile" artiste, Bhonsle said SPB's death has created a huge void in music world.

"This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artiste. "He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artiste has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu," the singer said in statement. Haasan, who had a close working relationship with the singer, said Balasubrahmanyam was like his elder brother. In a virtual press conference, the 65-year-old actor described SPB as his "greatest public relations man". "I heard him first before I saw him. Like everyone else, he has been a part of my romance, melancholy, part of my happiness, first love and marriage as well. "I used to complain to him that it's only your songs that got me into marriage! That's the kind of relationship (I had with him)," Haasan told reporters. Rahman shared his photo with Balasubrahmanyam and simply posted, "#ripspb ...Devastated" Balasubrahmanyam's voice played a huge role in establishing Salman as a romantic hero in the 1990s with songs "Mere rang main", "Pehla pehla pyaar hai", "Mausam ka jaddu", and "Hum aapke hain koun" among others. Salman, who on Thursday wished the legendary singer a speedy recovery, said he was heartbroken by the news of his demise. "Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP," he tweeted. Shah Rukh Khan said he will miss SPB’s soothing voice. “Condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s family and friends on the loss. May the legendary singer’s soul Rest In Peace... Will miss his soothing voice,” the actor wrote.

Anil Kapoor remembered the musician as "great human being" and "an incredible singer" and said that he will be "missed truly". "Lucky to have had him dub for me... Give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film... SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family..." he added.

Kumar said he is "deeply saddened" by the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death. "Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family," he wrote.

"Baahubali" star Krishnan tweeted, "Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir" Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Bejoy Nambiar and Sujoy Ghosh also offered their condolences. "Extremely saddened on hearing the demise of the Veteran Prolific Versatile Singer #SPBalasubramaniam Sir , who redefined singing. My deepest condolences to his family members & millions of admirers globally. #OmShanti" Bhandarkar tweeted.

Nambiar said Balasubrahmanyam's legacy will live on through his music. "Rest In Peace SPB Sir," he added. Ghosh wrote, "A true legend. Nothing but respect for S P Balasubrahmanyam." Aditi Rao Hydari said Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain "the voice of eternal love". "My condolences and prayers to the family and fans..." she added.

Actor Bhagyashree, who made her acting debut with Sooraj Barjatya's "Maine Pyar Kiya" , tweeted, "Tragic loss ! The voice of "Prem", who tugged at the strings of all hearts all over the world is gone. #mainepyaarkiya memories. #SPBalasubramaniam no more! Strength to his family to tide over this grief." Dhanush said the singer was like a family member of every household. "Rip SPB sir. the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed," he said.

South star Mahesh Babu said no one can ever match up to the talent of SPB. "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family," he wrote on the microblogging site..