Former UP MLC Lekhraj Chaudhary dies
The brother of UP’s dairying, fisheries and animal husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary was 60-year-old and is survived by his wife and three sons. Lekhraj’s last rites were performed by his elder son, Nardeo Chaudhary. Former Chairman of Kshetriya Sahakari Samiti, Nandgaon, Lekhraj became MLC in the year 2010 during BSP regime.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:12 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh legislator Lekhraj Chaudhary died on Thursday night after he was hospitalized in Haryana’s Faridabad two days ago, sources said. The brother of UP’s dairying, fisheries and animal husbandry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary was 60-year-old and is survived by his wife and three sons.
Lekhraj’s last rites were performed by his elder son, Nardeo Chaudhary. Former Chairman of Kshetriya Sahakari Samiti, Nandgaon, Lekhraj became MLC in the year 2010 during BSP regime. At present, he was director of the district cooperative bank chairman of the cooperative society, Nandgaon.
