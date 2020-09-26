Left Menu
Drug case: TV anchor Anushree quizzed by police

Anushree, who appeared before the police at 9 am, was interrogated for three-and-a-half hours, police sources said. Anushree told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, the close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:04 IST
Television anchor Anushree was on Saturday questioned in connection with the drug consumption and peddling case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty. Anushree, who appeared before the police at 9 am, was interrogated for three-and-a-half hours, police sources said.

Anushree told the probe team that she knew Tarun Raj, the close friend of Shetty, who is also an accused in the drug case, for the last 12 years. He had done dance choreography for her for six months.

The anchor said she had no links with Tarun relating to drug use and had not attended any party with him, the sources added. Talking to reporters after coming out of the police station, Anushree said she had given answers to all the questions put to her by the investigating team.

She said she would come for further interrogation if the police summoned her again. The police have not confirmed whether there will be further questioning, she said.

"Drug mafia is a ghost that has haunted our state and the police are trying their best to root out the mafia. We will cooperate with the investigation," she added.

Anushree was summoned after Tarun disclosed to the police that she had also attended Shetty's party. DCP Vinay Gaonkar and inspector Shivaprakash led the probe team.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.PTI MVG ROH ROH

