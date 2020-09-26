Left Menu
Inside Out 2 possibilities revealed, what fans can see in second sequel

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:32 IST
Inside Out 2 possibilities revealed, what fans can see in second sequel
Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 was earlier planned after the release of Inside Out in 2015. As the first movie Inside Out marked a remarkable success in the global box office, fans are ardently waiting for the making of a sequel.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the net profit of Inside Out to be USD 279.51 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the movie. It was the seventh highest grossing movie of 2015 worldwide. This massive success is expected to have surely opened the door for Inside Out 2.

The plan of making Inside Out 2 was previously revealed, but now Walt Disney and Pixar are mum on its making. But the success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. All these figures give a ray of hope for Inside Out 2 in future.

Even if the Inside Out 2 is in the progress, Pixar avoids talking on it to avoid speculations and rumours. Currently, we can't expect any development or announcement due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the movie and television projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, this is another strong reason why fans need to wait for additional time.

Many fans believe that Inside Out 2 is actually in the progress but Pixar continues keeping silent on it. May be the effort is to avoid speculations and rumours surrounding the plot.

The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. The viewers can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in the second movie.

Inside Out 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

