Entertainment News Roundup: Top Bollywood actresses questioned in drug probe; Valentino picks Milan over Paris for a rare live fashion show and more

The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks. The Warner Bros. tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets. The U.S. posting the top number with a 26% decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30% decline.

Top Bollywood actresses questioned in drug probe

Three popular Bollywood actresses were questioned on Saturday in a drug probe that has sent shockwaves through India's film industry, already hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns. Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating alleged drug use in Bollywood for the last month in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor who was found dead at his residence in June.

Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of the range

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea's largest listing in three years. Institutional investors sought more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer, with Big Hit riding on the success of the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean group to reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song "Dynamite".

Valentino picks Milan over Paris for a rare live fashion show

Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of COVID-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests. The show brought down the curtain on Milan fashion week, which has hosted a mix of physical and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity, and hype at such events more complicated.

Armani takes over prime-time TV for the catwalk in the time of COVID

Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show. The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage. Those types of orders have all but dried up since the pandemic forced most luxury labels to cancel parties and presentations.

Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims

Netflix Inc, in a response to U.S. senators' concerns over the company's plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author's views on the Chinese government's treatment of Uighur Muslims. Five Republican U.S. senators urged Netflix this week to reconsider plans to adapt the book into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese government's clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Van Morrison takes fans back to magic time in coronavirus-shrouded London

Veteran singer Van Morrison blew away the coronavirus blues in London on Friday night with a performance of stirring and soulful music that transported fans back to happier times - and kept the spirit of live music alive. Morrison, who turned 75 last month, has courted controversy in recent weeks with comments scorning scientists' analysis of the coronavirus and complaining about government restrictions on peoples' freedoms.

