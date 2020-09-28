Left Menu
Development News Edition

I would love to play James Bond: Henry Cavill

The upcoming Bond movie “No Time to Die” is set to be actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the fictional spy and Cavill is confident he would be a suitable replacement. In an interview with GQ, the 37-year-old British star recalled auditioning and nearly getting the role when he was in his early 20s.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:32 IST
I would love to play James Bond: Henry Cavill

After playing Superman and Sherlock Holmes, Hollywood star Henry Cavill is keen to portray another iconic character in James Bond. The upcoming Bond movie “No Time to Die” is set to be actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the fictional spy and Cavill is confident he would be a suitable replacement.

In an interview with GQ, the 37-year-old British star recalled auditioning and nearly getting the role when he was in his early 20s. "If Barbara (Bond producer Barbara Broccoli) and Mike (co-producer Michael G. Wilson) were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting,” Cavill told the publication.

Cavill first played Superman in "Man of Steel" and followed it up with "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League". He currently stars as Sherlock Holmes in Netlfix film "Enola Holmes" . “No Time to Die” is still scheduled to release in November this year following multiple delays. The coronavirus pandemic may impact the release further though there is no official word on it. There are many contenders for Bond’s role including Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

With EU help, Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute

Taiwan expressed satisfaction on Monday and said the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China, in a rare win for the island amid growing Chinese pressure....

Gulf Oil inks pact with South Korea's S-Oil Corporation

Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Monday said it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with South Koreas S-Oil Corporation. As per the deal, the company will exclusively manufacture and market S-Oils entire range of lubricants under...

Tripura reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Tripura on Monday reported 193 new cases of COVID-19, taking the states tally to 24,921, a Health Department official said. Three more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 270, he said.There are 5,692 active cases in t...

Newly wed woman tortured by husband attempts self-immolation

Coimbatore, Sept 28 PTI A recently married 20-year- old woman on Monday attempted self-immolation in front of the District Collectorate here seeking action against her husband for allegedly torturing her for dowry, police said. The couple g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020