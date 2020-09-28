Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million

Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks. The Warner Bros. tentpole, which carries a hefty $200 million price tag, took in a weekend total of $19.2 million worldwide in 58 markets. The U.S. posting the top number with a 26% decline, followed by Japan with $3 million in its second weekend and a 30% decline. The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world’s most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change. Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea's largest listing in three years. Institutional investors expressed interest in more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer, with Big Hit riding on the success of the seven-member band, which has become the first South Korean group to reach No.1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with song "Dynamite". Valentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show

Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of COVID-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests. The show brought down the curtain on Milan fashion week, which has hosted a mix of physical and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated. Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID

Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show. The show was one of the highlights of Milan's fashion week, which has hosted a mix of live and virtual catwalks for its first edition since coronavirus restrictions made the heady mix of glamour, celebrity and hype at such events more complicated. In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage. Those types of orders have all but dried up since the pandemic forced most luxury labels to cancel parties and presentations.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon retreat begins from parts of north India: IMD

The southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, 11 days after its normal withdrawal date, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from so...

Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as victimization of opposition leaders. The development comes j...

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...

Southwest monsoon withdraws from parts of Punjab

The southwest monsoon on Monday withdrew from some parts of Punjab and it was likely to withdraw from parts of Haryana as well as Chandigarh during the next two-three days, the meteorological department here said. Southwest monsoon has with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020