Police must work with utmost vigilance to prevent spread of COVID: Rajasthan DGP

Rajasthan Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh on Monday asked police personnel to work with utmost vigilance and alertness to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. In a video message, he said that police personnel should play the role of responsible citizens along with their official duty.

"They should motivate citizens to wear face masks and to strictly adhere to social distancing norms so that they can protect themselves from the coronavirus," Singh said. Police discharged duty with full responsibility during the lockdown period and this was widely appreciated, the DGP said.

Singh said the force was lauded for its sensitivity towards deprived sections, children, the sick and the elderly.