Mickey Rourke, Taye Diggs board horror thriller 'Mammon'

Mickey Rourke, Taye Diggs and Jessica Uberuaga have joined the horror thriller "Mammon". Isaac Walsh, who has films "Rook" and "Relative Duplicity" as his writing credits, will make his feature directorial debut with the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walsh and Tyler Clair Smith have co-written the script. "Mammon" follows a struggling young couple who are chasing the American dream, and soon realise that their worst nightmare is the demonic spirit in their new home. Mike Hatton is producing under his banner, Ton of Hats.

The film is slated to start shooting next month in Southern California..