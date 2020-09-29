Aamir Khan sends belated birthday wishes to Lata Mangeshkar

Left Menu
Megastar Aamir Khan on Tuesday extended belated birthday wishes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:26 IST
Megastar Aamir Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Aamir Khan on Tuesday extended belated birthday wishes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor took to Twitter to extend the wishes to the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer.

"Dearest Didi, belated happy birthday. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. Respect and warm regards Love. a," he tweeted. Lata Mangeshkar on Monday celebrated her 91st birthday with scores of her fans and friends showering her with birthday greetings. (ANI)

