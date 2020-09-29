Parminder Nagra to guest star in 'Black-ish'

"Bend It Like Beckham" star Parminder Nagra will feature in a guest role on the popular sitcom "Black-ish". The Indian-origin British actor, along with "Scrubs" star Judy Reyes, will portray the colleagues of Tracee Ellis Ross' Dr Rainbow Johnson on the ABC series.

Nagra, who previously played Dr Neela Rasgotra on NBC's "ER" , will essay the role of Dr Wen, while Reyes will star as Dr Laurie, reported Entertainment Weekly. "It was great and weird because we have our shields and you have to remove your PPE right before (shooting of the scene begins)," Ross said.

"So there wasn't a lot of bonding time. There weren't a lot of moments for us to connect as actors and do what we should do in this job... They were fantastic, and I hope that they come back again. I hope that we do more together," she added. "Black-ish" follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Ross).

It also features Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jeff Meacham, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie and Deon Cole..