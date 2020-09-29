Aftab Shivdasani recovers from COVID-19

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Tuesday said he has recovered from COVID-19. Shivdasani, who had tested positive for the virus on September 11, shared the news of his recovery in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Hello everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. I thank you all for the support and good wishes," he said.

The 42-year-old urged people to not panic if they contract the virus as most of the cases are “treatable”. "Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20 percent cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover and need medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it," he added. Shivdasani requested his social media followers to take necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

"I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones," he said. On Monday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally count crossed two lakh and reached 2,00,901. The death toll stands at 8,834.