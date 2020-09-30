Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father dead
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla died here on Tuesday. He was 92. Shreekrishna Birla was sick for the last few days, said family sources in Kota as well as Lok Sabha officials in New Delhi.
His cremation will take place on Wednesday morning at Kishorepura cremation ground in Kota, they added. Om Birla represents Kota parliamentary seat in the Lok sabha.
