Amazon Prime Video announces anthology of five Tamil short films

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its new project, "Putham Pudhu Kaalai" , an anthology of five Tamil short films. Five celebrated directors of Tamil cinema -- Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj -- have come together to create stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and hope for the streaming platform

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said they are thrilled to collaborate with these creative visionaries from the Tamil entertainment industry

"'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' was born with the intent of talking about hope, love and new beginnings and the fact that art finds expression in the most challenging times," Purohit said in a statement. Set and filmed under the COVID-19 lockdown, "Putham Pudhu Kaalai" is slated to start streaming from October 16 and will be available in over 200 countries and territories.