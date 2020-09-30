Abhay Deol, Meera Syal to feature in Disney Channel original film 'Spin'

Abhay Deol and British-Indian actor Meera Syal have boarded the cast of Disney Channel's original movie "Spin". The two stars join Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart, Disney Channel said in a statement.

Directed by Manjari Makijany of "Desert Dolphin" fame, the film is about an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. Vandanapu will star as Rhea, an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. "Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family's Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's passing. "Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervour for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent," the official synopsis of the movie read.

Deol, who most recently featured in SonyLIV series "JL50", will play Rhea's father, Arvind. Syal will essay the role of Rhea's spirited grandmother, Asha. Simhadri has been cast as Rhea's younger brother.

The film will start production in October and is scheduled to premier on Disney Channel in 2021..