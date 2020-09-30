Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barry Jenkins to direct 'The Lion King' follow-up

The Walt Disney Studios is all set to return to the Pride Lands for a sequel to the 2019 superhit 'The Lion King'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:36 IST
Barry Jenkins to direct 'The Lion King' follow-up
The Lion King (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The Walt Disney Studios is all set to return to the Pride Lands for a sequel to the 2019 superhit 'The Lion King'. According to Variety, Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind 'Moonlight' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' will direct the upcoming feature based on the beloved family classic.

The movie will be a continuation of the studio's 2019 photorealistic remake, rather than the 1994 cartoon. As per Variety's sources, the new movie will partly focus on the early years of Mufasa, the regal father of Simba whose death forms the emotional heart of the first film and its remake.

"Helping my sister raise two young boys during the 90s, I grew up with these characters," Jenkins said. "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true," Jenkins added.

Variety reports that Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the screenplay for the 2019 movie, is returning to write the follow-up. The voice cast for the remake included the star-studded lineup of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen and as Timon and Pumbaa and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Disney has yet to announce who, if any, from that group will be part of the sequel.

Director Lulu Wang, Jenkins' partner was seen celebrating the news on Twitter with a nod to the film's iconic opening music. However, Disney hasn't announced a release date for the sequel. With COVID-19 and Jenkins' busy schedule, it's also unclear when the special effects-heavy production will start.

Disney has reimagined a number of its animated classics, including 'Aladdin,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Mulan' and 'Dumbo.' As previously announced, 'Aladdin' is also getting a sequel following the commercial success of the live-action version. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000

Belgiums official death toll from coronavirus infections crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday, according to data from the Sciensano health institute.Belgium, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, successfully slowed the s...

SC refuses to postpone civil services exam due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishn...

For moderator Chris Wallace, debate was runaway train

For much of the opening presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace looked like a man trying to stop a runaway train with his bare hands. The contest between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden was chaotic from start to fin...

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020