Babri demolition case: Advani says court verdict vindicates his and BJP's belief towards Ram Janambhoomi movement

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was acquitted by a special CBI court on Wednesday in the Babri mosque demolition case, welcomed the court verdict by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and said it vindicates his personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Movement'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:30 IST
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was acquitted by a special CBI court on Wednesday in the Babri mosque demolition case, welcomed the court verdict by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', and said it vindicates his personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Movement'. Advani, who was the face of the Ram Janambhoomi Movement in 1992, was acquitted along with all other 31 accused in the case. "It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court’s order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram,” Advani said in a video message.

Later in a statement, he said, "the judgement vindicates my personal and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. "I also feel blessed that this judgement has come in the footsteps of another landmark verdict of the Supreme Court given in November 2019,which paved the way for my long cherished dream of seeing a grand Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the foundation laying ceremony of which was held on 5th August, 2020." After the court verdict, the 92-year-old BJP leader came out and greeted the media, gathered outside his house here, by chanting the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram”. He was seen watching the news in his residence while sitting with his family members and his daughter Pratibha Advani, who was holding his hands.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. "I am grateful to my party workers, leaders, saints and all those, who through their selfless involvement and sacrifices gave me strength and support during the Ayodhya Movement," Advani said. It was his 'Rath Yatra' in 1990 in favour of building a temple at the disputed site, where believers hold that Lord Ram was born, that brought the issue to the center stage of national politics and help the BJP emerge as an alternative to the Congress. The BJP veteran said now he along with millions of countrymen look forward to the completion of the beautiful Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

