Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makers drop second poster of 'Mirzapur 2' featuring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi

After piquing the curiosity of fans on by releasing a grim poster of 'Mirzapur Season 2', the makers of the web series dropped a new intriguing poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:10 IST
Makers drop second poster of 'Mirzapur 2' featuring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi
The poster of 'Mirzapur Season 2' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After piquing the curiosity of fans on by releasing a grim poster of 'Mirzapur Season 2', the makers of the web series dropped a new intriguing poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. "They're back, but from this point, there's no looking back," wrote Amazon Prime Video on Instagram.

The new poster highlights Golu (Shweta Tripathi ) and Guddu (Ali Fazal), ready to take on the battlefield. The poster features the duo looking at each other while they hold guns in their hands. In the front is the poster also features the iconic Haveli (castle) of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead.

Earlier, with Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video made its first season available to everyone including those who have not subscribed to the video streaming platform. Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead.

While Tripathi stole the show essaying the role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit - the wannabe gangsters. Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

With all eyes firmly fixed on what happens next on the show, the makers have kept everyone's curiosity high by not revealing much about the story. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Indian monsoon rains above average for second year in a row

Indias monsoon rains in 2020 were above average for the second year in a row, the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday. The 9 above-average rainfall replenished reservoirs and...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 2,173 fresh infections, 15 deaths

Rajasthan recorded 15 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,486, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported its highest single-day spike with 2,173 new cas...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to resume COVID-19 relief talks as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was due to resume talks on COVID-19 relief with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday, as Democratic lawmakers prepared to move forward with a 2.2 trillion bill if no deal ...

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.The Mi 10T Lite carries a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020