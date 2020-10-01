Russell Hornsby to star in 'Lost in Space' S3

Left Menu
Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series "Lost in Space". The show was renewed for the final season in March this year. "Lost in Space" is a re-imagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series of the same name.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:23 IST
Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series "Lost in Space" . The actor is best known for starring in shows such as "Lincoln Heights", "In Treatment" , "Grimm" and the Academy Award-nominated movie "Fences".

According to Deadline, the details of Hornsby's character have been kept under wraps. The show was renewed for the final season in March this year.

"Lost in Space" is a re-imagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series of the same name. It is set 30 years in the future, where colonisation in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

The Netflix Original stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey..

