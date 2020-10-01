Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 years after UN women's meeting, equality remains distant

And among the 193 UN member nations, there are 21 female presidents and prime ministers worldwide, about twice as many as in 1995. This means that men still hold about 75 per cent of the power positions in the world, Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:33 IST
25 years after UN women's meeting, equality remains distant

Twenty-five years ago, the world's nations came together to make sure that half of Earth's population gained the rights, power and status of the other half. It hasn't happened yet. And it won't anytime soon. In today's more divided, conservative and still very male-dominated world, top UN officials say the hope of achieving equality for women remains a distant goal.

“Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. Last week, in his address at the virtual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit women and girls the hardest. “Unless we act now," he said, "gender equality could be set back by decades.” Ahead of Thursday's high-level meeting to commemorate the landmark 1995 UN women's conference in Beijing, the head of the UN agency charged with promoting gender equality lamented the “slow, terribly uneven” progress, “pushback” and even regression in reaching the goals in the 150-page platform adopted by the 189 nations that met in China's capital.

While there has been progress since Beijing, UN Women's Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka told The Associated Press on Tuesday that gains have been modest. What's more, she says, “there is also sometimes an exaggeration and an illusion of much bigger progress than there has been.” She pointed to the number of women in parliaments, which moved from about 11 per cent in 1995 to a global average of 25 per cent today. Now, women hold just 23 per cent of managerial positions in the private sector. And among the 193 UN member nations, there are 21 female presidents and prime ministers worldwide, about twice as many as in 1995.

This means that men still hold about 75 per cent of the power positions in the world, Mlambo-Ngcuka said. They “make decisions for us all, and that is what we have to crack.” Guterres has stressed the uphill struggle, which he attributes to “centuries of discrimination, deep-rooted patriarchy and misogyny."(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix the accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that t...

German police set to clear environmental activists in forest

German police prepared on Thursday to clear a camp of environmental activists from an area of forest that is set to be felled so that a highway can be built. Dozens of police officers arrived at the Danneroeder forest north of the city of F...

Live Unfiltered. The New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. Limited to 15 units, available for booking only on the MINI O...

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020.

Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020. Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,07,257.64 3.22 1.80-4.00 I. Call Money 7,719.72 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020