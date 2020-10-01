Left Menu
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to judge comedy writer-performer competition for 'Chernobyl' producer sisters

'Fleabag' creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been roped in as a judge of a comedy reality hunt show - 'Screenshot' - which is seeking the next generation of comedy writer-performers for TV.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:15 IST
'Fleabag' creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been roped in as a judge of a comedy reality hunt show - 'Screenshot' - which is seeking the next generation of comedy writer-performers for TV. According to Variety, the competition is set up by 'The Queen' actor Olivia Colman and 'Landscaper' screenwriter Ed Sinclair's South of the River Pictures and 'Chernobyl' producer Sister Pictures.

Others who will be joining Waller-Bridge as the judge of the show are comedy writer-performers Colman, Lolly Adefope, Rosie Jones, and others. "We literally wouldn't have careers if theaters and performance spaces had shut down when we were starting out. So we're delighted to be a part of this initiative and to offer our fellow writer-performers somewhere to direct their brilliance," said Adefope, Jones, and Waller-Bridge in a joint statement.

As per Variety, the competition which is a direct response to the impact COVID-19 has had on the performing arts is open to applications from United Kingdom-based comedy writer-performers who already have a theater project developed or semi-developed, and have not previously had an original project produced for television, film or streaming service. (ANI)

