ZEE5 debuts first-look of new series 'Black Widows'

Streamer ZEE5 has released the first-look of its compelling adaptation of Finnish series "Black Widows". The streamer shared a teaser trailer for the show on social media on Thursday and it promises a thrilling drama that is set to play out over the course of the season. In June, ZEE5 struck a deal with NENT Studios UK for developing the series, which is the eighth international remake of the original show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:00 IST
Streamer ZEE5 has released the first-look of its compelling adaptation of Finnish series "Black Widows" . The show, directed by Birsa Dasgupta, features an ensemble cast of Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The streamer shared a teaser trailer for the show on social media on Thursday and it promises a thrilling drama that is set to play out over the course of the season.

In June, ZEE5 struck a deal with NENT Studios UK for developing the series, which is the eighth international remake of the original show. The show was previously made in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

The series is described as a darkly comic story of three best friends who try to kill their abusive & cruel husbands. However, one of the men survives and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio. Instead of freedom, what they get is a soon-to-be retiring cop on their trail. "We’ve had a fantastic time shooting for the show and every member of the crew has gone above and beyond to ensure we deliver a great product. I am confident that the first look will create intrigue among the viewers. Can’t wait for them to see what’s in store," Singh said in a statement.

Sen said the experience of working on the series was quite thrilling. "It is a talented bunch of actors, each with clearly defined characters. The first look will surely give the audience a sneak peek into each of our roles and leave them wanting to know more. "Looking forward to the premiere of our show on ZEE5, it is nothing like you have seen before," she added. Mukherjee said the show will definitely live up to the expectations of the viewers.

"A lot of expectations rest on us to deliver an engaging product and I assure you that we have tried our best to exceed those expectations. This is a huge responsibility on the team, given the international reputation of the show, and all the actors have strived to create something quite extraordinary," she added. Produced by Big Synergy Media Ltd, "Black Widows" is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 in December.

