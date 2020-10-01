Left Menu
Development News Edition

A message of peace: Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan' has a Kashmiri version now

The bhajan, a 600 year old devotional poem by Gujarati poet-saint Narsinh Mehta in the 15th century, speaks about humanity, empathy and truthfulness, qualities that Gandhiji stood for throughout his life. This is why activist Kusum Koul Vyas, who collaborated with popular Kashmiri singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganei and writer Shabaaz Hakbaari, wants to release it on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:17 IST
A message of peace: Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan' has a Kashmiri version now

A Kashmiri version of the popular 'bhajan; "Vaishnav Jan To" is being released on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday to spread the message of peace that has eluded the region for the past 30 years. The bhajan, a 600 year old devotional poem by Gujarati poet-saint Narsinh Mehta in the 15th century, speaks about humanity, empathy and truthfulness, qualities that Gandhiji stood for throughout his life.

This is why activist Kusum Koul Vyas, who collaborated with popular Kashmiri singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganei and writer Shabaaz Hakbaari, wants to release it on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "It is originally a Gujarati song and so not many people are able to understand what it really means. I thought if I can get this song translated in Kashmiri language, then maybe the message of peace and harmony will reach the people. Maybe some of them will start thinking about this song and why Gandhiji liked it so much," she told PTI. The bhajan is said to be a favourite of Gandhiji and was often played at his prayer gatherings to spread the message of peace and harmony.

Over the years, it has seen many renditions by popular artistes like Gangubai Hangal, Pandit Jasraj and Lata Mangeshkar but it is for the first time that a Kashmiri version is being released, she said. Vyas, a Kashmiri Pandit, who has been advocating about the cause of Kashmiri Pandits at various forums, conceptualised and produced the new version of the devotional song with the motivation to send positive vibes to the people of Kashmir.

It was during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when Vyas, who like everyone, was cooped up in her home in Ahmedabad, decided to start working on the song. "I called up Kashmiri singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganei. He is famous all over the world. I asked whether he would like to do it and he immediately agreed. I initially thought that he was not serious about it. But he told me about writer Shabaaz Hakbaari for the translation of the song." For Hakbaari, the original song has a universal appeal and he extensively worked with Vyas to develop the Kashmiri version.

"I listened to various renditions of this song before I started my work. And through that, I completely understood what the original writer, Narsimh Mehta, wanted to say to the listeners. I understood how one can become a compassionate human being and what all qualities he/she should have," the writer said. Though the song was written over 600 years ago, Hakbaari said it is relevant even today. "We worked on this for over two weeks. Sometimes she would modify the lyrics and sometimes I would try something different. I translated as per the rhyme scheme of the original song." It was then recorded by Ganei, one of the most popular Kashmiri folk artistes and a recipient of a Sangeet Natak Akademi award.

Ganei said he agreed to record the song as he wanted to spread the message of peace in the Valley. "There is an inherent love for Gandhi among the Kashmiri people. They have always loved him for what he did for humanity. This love will stay on forever. The message is the same that bapu gave in 1947 and it is about peace. He never talked about anything else, other than that we should all live peacefully and with each other," the singer said. Ganei said one can achieve nothing if they are propagating hate. "Kashmiri people are welcoming even today. Yes, there was a bad time in between and some bad things did happen. What can we do about it? It is all written in our destiny. I'm 61-years old today and I have seen some good days and some bad days.

"But our new generation, they have only seen bad days. So it is important that we should all talk about love." Vyas said the song was entirely shot in Kashmiri Valley, including at the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar. "Ganei made a lot of effort for this song. The vision I had for it, he executed it perfectly. I'm really happy with it." Ahead of the song's release, Vyas has only one wish -- that Kashmir returns to its old glory when it was a place where everyone was living in harmony.

"We want peace to return to the Valley. Gandhiji died fighting for peace and non-violence. He always talked about Satyagraha. Those people who are involved in violence, they must understand that their actions are affecting the Valley. "Whoever is moved by this song, they should think about where we are and what has happened in the last 30 years. How to go back to that peaceful Valley where lakhs of tourists would throng every year?” she added.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...

COVID-19 crisis highlighted need for more investment in health sector: Ayushman Bharat CEO

The coronavirus crisis highlighted that the country was investing too little in the health sector, CEO of AB-PMJAY Indu Bhushan said on Thursday as he stressed on the need to invest more in primary, secondary and critical care. Addressing a...

Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020