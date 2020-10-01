Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir 'Unfinished' by sharing intriguing clip

Sharing glimpses of posters from some of her remarkable films, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday gave a teaser to her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.' The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an intriguing short clip featuring the posters of her films. The video that starts from a monochromatic picture of her parents, showcases some iconic characters essayed by the actor over the big screen. The video is created in form of a film reel which plays horizontally, in the same fashion as a movie plays in a cinema hall, with the sound of the reel rolling up and down.

The clip featuring the posters chronicle the journey of the actor from the very beginning. It puts on display the poster of 'The Hero: Love Story of A Spy', 'Fashion' 'Mari Kom', 'Dostana', Barfi, 'Bajirao Mastaani', 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch.' It also summaries the journey of the actor from Bollywood to Hollywood. Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote, "This is my story. #unfinished."

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list". 'Unfinished' will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. (ANI)