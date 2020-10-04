Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

04-10-2020
File Photo Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Parisian label AMI parades models by the Seine for fashion week

French fashion label AMI pushed the boat out for its latest fashion show in Paris on Saturday - hosting its catwalk display on the banks of the Seine river at dusk. The brand, founded just under 10 years ago by designer Alexandre Mattiussi, is one of a reduced number presenting collections with physical events this season, after some labels opted for digital displays and videos for Paris Fashion Week.

Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns

"Spitting Image", the defining British satirical show of the 1980s, roars back on screens on Saturday to lampoon a new generation of politicians, royals and celebrities in puppet form, led by Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Prince Harry. Co-creator Roger Law has returned to head the creative team, while writers led by Jeff Westbrook, known for "The Simpsons", tweak sketches until shortly before release.

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Cineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, is set to close all its screens in the United Kingdom and Ireland as soon as the coming week, London's Sunday Times reported on Saturday. The Regal cinema owner write to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and culture minister Oliver Dowden over the weekend to say the industry has become "unviable" because of film studios' decision to postpone big-budget films, the newspaper said.

Prince George and siblings quiz Britain's Attenborough on his favourite animal

Britain's Prince George, third-in-line to the throne, and his younger sister and brother appeared in rare video footage on Saturday, asking David Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist's favourite animals. Seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year old Louis, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

New James Bond movie delayed, crushing hopes for 2020 cinema rebound

Even 007 can't save a dismal year for Hollywood. The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

