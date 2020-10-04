Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bigg Boss' back with new season, contestants and safety precautions amid COVID-19

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 11:40 IST
'Bigg Boss' back with new season, contestants and safety precautions amid COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@sallukhanbeing)

"Bigg Boss" , one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far. In a reference to COVID-19, Khan said, "This is that year where the most negative word is positive." "This lockdown has made people learn many household chores be it washing the utensils, mopping the floor and most importantly it has taught us to appreciate the past," he further said during the launch of the show. Keeping in mind the pandemic and safety precautions, the 54-year-old actor said this time there will be no live audience on the sets, adding the show feels empty without their presence. The makers showed a clip wherein the "Bigg Boss" set, put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity, is seen undergoing sanitisation, along with the crew members taking all necessary precautions to create a safe environment for the housemates.

With the theme - 'Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab (Things will change as Bigg Boss will confront 2020') - the Bigg Boss house is equipped with a shopping mall, theatre, spa and dining area. Khan introduced this season's contestants who entertained the viewers with their performances before entering the house. They are TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, a model, singer-model Sara Gurpal and south actor Nikki Tamboli. According to a source close to the production, the contestants completed their quarantine period before entering the house. Former "Bigg Boss" contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entered the show as 'Toofani Seniors', who will take over the reins of the house and will be instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days. Khan closed the premiere event in his signature "Bigg Boss" style saying, "Do whatever you guys want to do, just don't give corona to your parents." The show airs on Colors Channel.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar volunteers under strain as coronavirus toll grows

As Myanmars coronavirus infections soar, the work never seems to stop for volunteers who have stepped in to help carry those suspected of symptoms to quarantine centres or hospitals. The situation is not good. Our ambulances and crews cant ...

Zydus Healthcare launches generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets in India

Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name Dapaglyn at highly affordable price to increase patient access. The company has launched its Dapag...

Trump testing positive for COVID-19, a warning sign for Beijing

Beijing has good reason to be nervous about US President Donald Trumps diagnosis of testing positive for COVID-19 as his attacks on China regarding the pandemic would harden than ever before. Even at the First Presidential Debate, Trump sai...

Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Moga for tractor rally against farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a tractor rally here on Sunday to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020