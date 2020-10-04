Left Menu
You can't put up pretence for more than two weeks on 'Bigg Boss': Eijaz Khan

Actor Eijaz Khan is thrilled to participate on "Bigg Boss" and says the reality show's format is so demanding that it makes the contestants reveal their "true" personality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 11:51 IST
You can't put up pretence for more than two weeks on 'Bigg Boss': Eijaz Khan

Actor Eijaz Khan is thrilled to participate on "Bigg Boss" and says the reality show's format is so demanding that it makes the contestants reveal their "true" personality. The actor, best known for TV shows "Kkavyanjali" and "Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka" , is one of the participants on season 14 of the Salman Khan-hosted Colors channel show, which began airing Saturday night.

Before entering the show, Khan told PTI that he was of the opinion that "Bigg Boss" is an endless screaming match between contestants. "Unfortunately I was one of those judgemental people who thought 'Bigg Boss' is all about screaming at each other. The more you scream, the more you glorify your stupidity, the more screen time you get. But I don't think that's true.

"It's all about showing your real self. You can't put up pretence for more than two weeks; no one is that good an actor. So somewhere the pretence will give way and truth will be out." The actor said he is approaching the show with a clear mind and hopes his fans get to see his "real" side. "I don't have any strategy. My biggest hope is that the audience gets to see my heart, the other side. I want my real side to come out, whether I'm good or right or wrong. My humanity should come out." In a career spanning over 15 years on television, "Bigg Boss" season 14 marks Khan's reality show debut. The actor, who has also appeared in films like "Tanu Weds Manu" series and "Zila Ghaziabad", said he found his name appearing on the rumoured list of the contestants for the show almost every year.

This time, Khan said, he took up the offer as a challenge. "My name comes up in these rumours and then people say 'Oh he lost out'. But it never happened. But now that this is happening I am really excited. I kept on saying no for a lot of reality shows and that sort of became limiting for me. "I am at a space in life where I want to overcome those limits. I am taking 'Bigg Boss' as an experiment to see how it goes," he said. Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, a model, singer-model Sara Gurpal and south actor Nikki Tamboli are also part of "Bigg Boss" this season..

