Siddharth Suryanarayan to star in web series 'Escaype Live'

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said the team will ensure that all necessary safety protocols are followed. "I'm also glad to have chosen this tech thriller to regale audiences with despite how tough the year has been for everyone due to the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:37 IST
Siddharth Suryanarayan to star in web series 'Escaype Live'

South star Siddharth Suryanarayan, best known to Hindi audiences through films "Rang De Basanti" and "Chashme Baddoor" , is set to star in the web series "Escaype Live" . Billed as a "tech thriller", the show will be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios.

Tewary, known for backing mythological shows like 2013's "Mahabharat" and "Karmaphal Daata Shani" (2016), will also co-direct the series with Abhishek Sengupta. "Escaype Live" follows the lives of five regular Indians who use a popular live-streaming app to achieve overnight fame and fortune. Suryanarayan, who made his digital debut in 2019 with the Netflix dystopian series "Leila", said he is excited to get back to work.

"It's a really interesting plot and the way Siddharth and Abhishek have panned the story out honestly depicting the India's young Indian and their digital affinity just blew my mind. "I pick projects that I instinctively relate to and if it's a script that moves me. I'm very excited with the scope of 'Escaype Live' and how it will present me to my Hindi audience," he said in a statement. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said the team will ensure that all necessary safety protocols are followed.

"I'm also glad to have chosen this tech thriller to regale audiences with despite how tough the year has been for everyone due to the pandemic. We need to go back out there and do our bit while ensuring we are maintaining every necessary safety and sanitisation protocols," he added. Production on the series is expected to begin this month.

