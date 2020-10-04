Millie Bobby Brown says she almost quit acting after not getting a role in 'Game of Thrones'

Left Menu
English actor Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about the difficulties in finding work early in her career.

04-10-2020
Millie Bobby Brown (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English actor Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about the difficulties in finding work early in her career. According to People Magazine, the 16-year-old actor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' during which she revealed that she almost stepped away from acting after being rejected for a role in 'Game of Thrones'.

Before she was cast as Eleven on 'Stranger Things', Brown said she became "very disheartened" by the acting industry, which she said is "just full of rejection 24/7." "I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes," she explained of the casting process, adding that she was auditioning for "anything really" at the time.

The star-- who currently stars in the Netflix film 'Enola Holmes' -- said she auditioned for 'Game of Thrones', which was a role she "really wanted." She told Fallon, "I got a no for that and then that's when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.'"

People Magazine reported, after nearly quitting her career as an actor, Brown said she had her "last kind of go" at a "Netflix show called 'Montauk'," which later became 'Stranger Things'. "I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, 'Hey we'd love to Skype with you' and I Skyped with them, and the rest is history," she said with a smile.

"'Montauk' was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again," Brown added. Last September, 'Stranger Things' was renewed for a fourth season. (ANI)

