It'll be testing time for our relationship: Rubina Dilaik on joining 'Bigg Boss' with Abhinav Shukla

Actor Rubina Dilaik says appearing on "Bigg Boss" with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla will be a test of their relationship as the popular reality show will put the couple in "extremely challenging" situations. Dilaik said she isn't sure how "Bigg Boss" will translate for the couple but their focus is to remain true to their personality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:47 IST
Actor Rubina Dilaik says appearing on "Bigg Boss" with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla will be a test of their relationship as the popular reality show will put the couple in "extremely challenging" situations. Dilaik and Shukla, who got married in 2018, have joined season 14 of the Salman Khan-hosted Colors reality show. This would be the couple's first professional assignment together.

In an interview with PTI, the "Chotti Bahu" star said the nature of the show is in direct conflict with the privacy they have maintained over the years. "To manage our private life in a public setup now, where cameras will be constantly on us, will obviously throw challenges and reveal things about us. It's going to be a testing time for our relationship, but that motivates us," she said.

The 33-year-old actor said when she was first approached by the channel for the show, she wasn't too keen on taking up the offer. Dilaik said her knowledge about "Bigg Boss" was limited to it being a controversial show which features "extra loud people, chaos and drama".

"I didn't fit in any category so I thought why waste time. But they wanted both of us which made it challenging. Our relationship has undergone the tough test of lockdown and coronavirus so we wanted to take this challenge of 'Bigg Boss' and test ourselves again." The show is known for putting contestants in a tough spot, often resulting in ugly fights. Dilaik is aware they will have to pull up their socks but said they haven't "planned" how they will play the game. "We know situations that can bring us certain unpleasant things. But the beauty is how do we handle our relationship amid that. The organisation in chaos, silence in noise is going to be a turning point for both of us. "We haven't come up with any strategy because there's no point. We will only be authentic to ourselves. We are two different personalities who are completely secure individuals. That's what makes us a tough couple." The actor hopes the couple's stint on the show is strong enough to leave behind a "legacy". Dilaik said she isn't sure how "Bigg Boss" will translate for the couple but their focus is to remain true to their personality. "Even if we have difference of opinion, we will speak out. If we have some colours that we think aren't going to be liked by others, we won't be ashamed to be flaunting them. We respect that about each other," she added.

