The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-10-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 14:42 IST
Fans of Sylvester Stallone will be quite glad to know that their superhero is back on set in Atlanta for the movie Samaritan. Image Credit: ANI

The Expendables 4 is unquestionably a highly anticipated movie, mainly to the action film aficionados. The remarkable success of The Expendables 3 in 2014 created a huge demand for the fourth movie.

You may not know or will be surprised after hearing that Indian Bollywood action superstar Salman Khan was once asked to be a part of The Expendables 4. Sylvester Stallone proposed Salman Khan to do an action film together. This was revealed by Sylvester Stallone over Twitter.

Salman Khan, unfortunately, gently dropped the proposal of joining the cast of The Expendables 4 saying "I like to work in India a lot and I like to deliver dialogue in Hindi. Suddenly after Hindi dialogues for so many years if I say dialogues in English, it would look a bit weird. I'm very happy here. They (Hollywood) work extremely hard but we don't need to work that hard here."

The Expendables 4 has long been in the pipeline and fans are wondering if it will ever arrive. In March 2014, Pierce Brosnan said that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 film. However, he also said at that time that he wasn't sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said, Yes."

The good news is that The Expendables 4 has seen some major developments in 2020. In May this year, Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner got an idea from Jean-Claude Van Damme that he could play the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Based on his proposal, The Expendables 4 will portray him as a brother of Jean Vilain, Claude Vilain. Claude Vilain will train his own team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

On the other hand, Randy Couture said on The Expendables 4 during an interview with The Action Elite, "It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now."

Fans of Sylvester Stallone will be quite glad to know that their superhero is back on set in Atlanta for the movie Samaritan. He was spotted trolling on set with one crew member while wearing an olive zip-up hoodie and a pair of dark jeans, Daily Mail reported.

The production of The Expendables 4 was affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The global entertainment industry incurred unfathomable financial loss in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Hence, The Expendables enthusiasts need to wait further for the fourth movie.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

