Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, what latest we know till date

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:49 IST
Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, what latest we know till date
Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official confirmation. But we still can recall that James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they had plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron said earlier.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot. However, we can say that Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. Good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of a renowned cyborg scientist, Dr. Dyson Ido, stated that he had not heard of any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and though the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

Even the viewers can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo's demise.

"It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron explained the reason (in a conversation with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of sequel titles.

The cast for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is likely to remain the same. Thus, the cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

A new development in favour of Alita: Battle Angel 2 popped up over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is fans choice to play a character that is a part of the Motorball scene in the world of Alita. This tweet came from the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on celebrating 'Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.'

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020