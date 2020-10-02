Alita: Battle Angel 2 cast revealed, what latest we know till date

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official confirmation. But we still can recall that James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they had plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron said earlier.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot. However, we can say that Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. Good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of a renowned cyborg scientist, Dr. Dyson Ido, stated that he had not heard of any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and though the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

Even the viewers can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo's demise.

The cast for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is likely to remain the same. Thus, the cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

A new development in favour of Alita: Battle Angel 2 popped up over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is fans choice to play a character that is a part of the Motorball scene in the world of Alita. This tweet came from the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on celebrating 'Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.'

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.