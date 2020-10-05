Goa: Actor says her e-commerce site hacked, drug threat issued
Film actor Pooja Bedi on Mondaysaid her e-commerce website registered in Goa had been hackedby some people who threatened to sell drugs on the site if shedid not pay them ransom In a series of tweets, Bedi said she had filed acomplaint with Goa police's Cyber Crime Cell last week afteran earlier hacking incident but the modus operandi wasrepeated late Sunday night "Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website happysoul.inHACKED AGAIN last night and this time they state if I dontpay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:17 IST
"Dear @DGP_Goa my ecommerce website happysoul.inHACKED AGAIN last night and this time they state if I dontpay ransom they will sell DRUGS on my website. I haveregistered FIR in old goa police cyber cell last week but noaction from cops. My company regd in Goa @goacm." Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saxena saidthe hacking incident of last week was solved and a fresh probehad begun after Bedi filed a new complaint.
