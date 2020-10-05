Is Big Little Lies Season 3 renewed? HBO’s Casey Bloys talks on show’s future

When will Big Little Lies Season 3 take place? The series has not been confirmed for the third season despite second season's completion in July last year. Read further to know more on it.

Big Little Lies Season 3 is highly anticipated and fans are ardently waiting to hear about its renewal. However, there has been no discussion on it yet.

There is a big reason why fans are passionately waiting to hear about Big Little Lies Season 3's renewal. The series received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, cinematography, and soundtrack. Its first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting awards for Kidman, Skarsgård, and Dern. The trio also won Golden Globe Awards in addition to a Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film win for the series. Kidman and Skarsgård also received Screen Actors Guild Awards for their performances.

A rumor popped up that Andrea Arnold, who had taken over from Jean-Marc Vallée as director due to his busy work schedule, had lost 'creative control' of Big Little Liess, Digital Spy noted. According to IndieWire, multiple sources had talked on how 'the show was yanked away from Andrea Arnold' who won Academy Award back in 2005 for live-action short Wasp. However, HBO disproved those claims in a statement saying, "We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself."

According to HBO President of programming, Casey Bloys, Big Little Lies Season 3 was 'not realistic' due to scheduling the show's actors. However, Casey Bloys mentioned that HBO is more than willing to greenlight a third season if the cast are able to work out their schedules.

Big Little Lies Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

