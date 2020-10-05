Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Big Little Lies Season 3 renewed? HBO’s Casey Bloys talks on show’s future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:16 IST
Is Big Little Lies Season 3 renewed? HBO’s Casey Bloys talks on show’s future
According to HBO President of programming, Casey Bloys, Big Little Lies Season 3 was ‘not realistic’ due to scheduling the show's actors. Image Credit: Facebook / Big Little Lies

When will Big Little Lies Season 3 take place? The series has not been confirmed for the third season despite second season's completion in July last year. Read further to know more on it.

Big Little Lies Season 3 is highly anticipated and fans are ardently waiting to hear about its renewal. However, there has been no discussion on it yet.

There is a big reason why fans are passionately waiting to hear about Big Little Lies Season 3's renewal. The series received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, cinematography, and soundtrack. Its first season received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting awards for Kidman, Skarsgård, and Dern. The trio also won Golden Globe Awards in addition to a Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film win for the series. Kidman and Skarsgård also received Screen Actors Guild Awards for their performances.

A rumor popped up that Andrea Arnold, who had taken over from Jean-Marc Vallée as director due to his busy work schedule, had lost 'creative control' of Big Little Liess, Digital Spy noted. According to IndieWire, multiple sources had talked on how 'the show was yanked away from Andrea Arnold' who won Academy Award back in 2005 for live-action short Wasp. However, HBO disproved those claims in a statement saying, "We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself."

According to HBO President of programming, Casey Bloys, Big Little Lies Season 3 was 'not realistic' due to scheduling the show's actors. However, Casey Bloys mentioned that HBO is more than willing to greenlight a third season if the cast are able to work out their schedules.

Big Little Lies Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell's assurance, more on Michael Scofield's fate

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Human smugglers forcefully eject migrants from Djibouti, 8 drown

Eight migrants who were forcefully ejected off a boat near Djibouti by smugglers drowned, while 12 are missing, according to reports. All the migrants were believed to be Ethiopians, returning to the Horn of Africa after being unable to rea...

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, after Interpol issued a global red notice seeking his arrest over a deadly hit-and-run. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose whereabo...

Tennis-Kvitova reaches first French Open quarter-final for eight years

Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered Chinas Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Monday.On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitovas superior...

Matteo Darmian joins Inter Milan on loan

Inter Milan on Monday announced that Matteo Darmian has joined the club on loan. However, there is an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan.Matteo Darmian is officially a new Inter player. The 30-year-old Ita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020