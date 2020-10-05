Left Menu
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

Updated: 05-10-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:48 IST
Dominic Purcell usually takes to social media to assure Prison Break aficionados that Season 6 will surely be worked upon. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? It has been over three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. The making of sixth season was already confirmed by Michael Thorn of Fox Entertainment.

Prison Break Season 6 was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. Thanks to Dominic Purcell for assuring fans via Instagram on the making of Prison Break Season 6. For multiple times he took to Instagram and assured that the sixth season would be worked upon once the pandemic situation comes under control.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the release of sixth season.

We already cited that Dominic Purcell usually takes to social media to assure Prison Break aficionados that Season 6 will surely be worked upon. He earlier posted a clip on Instagram from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

On September 22, the 50-year-old actor again took to Instagram to ensure that Prison Break Season 6 will take place with no iota of doubt. He shared a selfie to cryptically announce the news while addressing a number of rumors.

"Rumor number 1. I'm old. Yes. I'm 50.....Rumor number 2. I'm bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes.....Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not," Dominic Purcell wrote.

Fans are curious to what the creators and writers have in their store for Michael Scofield in Prison Break Season 6. Due to his long duration in prison, the series enthusiasts now have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time. The series creators know the viewers' demand, and accordingly, we believe he is likely to get a soothing life in the upcoming season.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

