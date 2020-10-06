Left Menu
Chloe Grace Moretz to play lead in Amazon’s ‘The Peripheral’ series

According to Variety, Moretz will play Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Until the future comes calling for her," the character's description read. Scott B Smith wil serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Greg Plageman. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce. Amazon Studios and Warner Bros.

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has been roped in to essay the lead role in Amazon’s series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 novel “The Peripheral”. The sci-fi thriller drama hails from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films and Warner Bros TV. According to Variety, Moretz will play Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. "Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her," the character's description read.

Scott B Smith wil serves as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Greg Plageman. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce.

Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television will produce..

