Sabrina Carpenter to star in Netflix's modern take of 'Alice in Wonderland'

Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline a musical reimagining based on Lewis Carroll's storybook fantasy "Alice in Wonderland". The Netflix project, titled "Alice", will also have Carpenter produce the film under her newly launched At Last Productions banner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the popular Netflix dance movie "Work It" will reunite for the film.

Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline a musical reimagining based on Lewis Carroll's storybook fantasy "Alice in Wonderland" . The Netflix project, titled "Alice" , will also have Carpenter produce the film under her newly launched At Last Productions banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the popular Netflix dance movie "Work It" will reunite for the film. Carpenter previously served as an executive producer on "Work It" . "Alice" is billed as a contemporary take on the classic Carroll story. While details are being kept under wraps, the film will be set against the backdrop of a music festival called "Wonderland" .

Ross Evans will pen the original screenplay. Along with Carpenter, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producing for book-to-screen banner Alloy Entertainment. Alloy also backed "Work It" , and is associated with Netflix for its popular psychological thriller series "You".

