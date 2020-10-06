Taraji P Henson to host mental health talk show for Facebook Watch

Left Menu
Actor Taraji P Henson is set to host a talk show on mental wellness for Facebook Watch. The Golden Globe-winning actor will co-host the show with her good friend and executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson foundation, Trace Jade Jenkins. Henson, Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan are serving as executive producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:53 IST
Actor Taraji P Henson is set to host a talk show on mental wellness for Facebook Watch. The Golden Globe-winning actor will co-host the show with her good friend and executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson foundation, Trace Jade Jenkins. According to Deadline, the show will see Henson and Jenkins interview celebrities, experts and everyday people about mental-health issues, particularly those in the Black community

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” she added

The show’s working title is “Peace of Mind with Taraji” and it is being produced by 495 Production. Henson, Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan are serving as executive producers.

