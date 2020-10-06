City Couple’s Way of Love: Kim Ji-won, Ji Chang-wook join It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s director

The South Korean drama enthusiasts are excited after knowing that Kim Ji-won and Ji Chang-wook will be starring together in a new romantic drama titled City Couple's Way of Love.

Both Kim Ji-won and Ji Chang-wook were excited to work with It's Okay to Not Be Okay's director. City Couple's Way of Love will tell the tale of realistic dating lives of young people combating to survive in a hectic city, Soompi noted.

Good news is that Kim Ji-won and Ji Chang-wook-starring City Couple's Way of Love will be created with multiple seasons. Season 1 will bear the intriguing subtitle My Lovable Camera Thief.

The imminent City Couple's Way of Love will consist of 30-minute episodes. The series, according to Soompi, will be helmed by Park Shin Woo, the director of the hit dramas It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Encounter, and Don't Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate). The script will be co-written by Jung Hyun-Jung, the writer behind the I Need Romance series and Romance is a Bonus Book.

In City Couple's Way of Love, Kim Ji-won will be starring as Lee Eun Oh, a freelance marketer who spontaneously decides to adopt a false identity in an unfamiliar place. She accidentally ends up falling in love with Park Chae-won while posing as the free-spirited Yoon Sun Ah.

"I'm excited to be working together with such a great director, writer, and cast. I'm working hard to prepare so that I can show you a new side of myself through the character of Lee Eun Oh. In this difficult time, I hope that I'll be able to provide even the smallest bit of joy," Kim Ji-won said.

The release date of City Couple's Way of Love is yet to be announced, but it will premiere in late 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

