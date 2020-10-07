Left Menu
'Jurassic World' sequel delayed by a year in pandemic movie shuffle

Hollywood studios have been shuffling release dates as the industry tries to recover from a global shutdown of cinemas in March. Moviegoing has rebounded in some countries but remains slow in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 04:13 IST
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has delayed the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion" by one year until June 2022, the studio said on Tuesday.

The new installment in one of cinema's biggest franchises is the latest movie to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Hollywood studios have been shuffling release dates as the industry tries to recover from a global shutdown of cinemas in March.

Moviegoing has rebounded in some countries but remains slow in the United States. Cineworld Plc said Monday it was shuttering its U.S. Regal locations that had reopened in August. Theaters are still closed in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a spin-off from the 1993 blockbuster "Jurassic Park" about the return of dinosaurs.

