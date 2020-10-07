Left Menu
'I Can See Clearly Now' singer Johnny Nash dies at 80

Singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1972 hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' died on Tuesday aged 80.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:20 IST
'I Can See Clearly Now' singer Johnny Nash dies at 80
Johnny Nash (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1972 hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' died on Tuesday aged 80. According to New York Post, his son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles, noting he passed away at home. Nash died the same day as guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who had been battling cancer.

Born John Lester Nash, the Texas native sang at churches growing up in Houston and made his professional debut in 1957 with 'A Teenager Sings the Blues.' His debut on the charts came in 1958 with a cover of Doris Day's 'A Very Special Love.' As per New York Post, Nash later went on to reach megastar status with 'I Can See Clearly Now,' which has sold more than 1 million copies since its 1972 release.

He was also known for reggae, according to his website, which says he was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica. (ANI)

Also Read: Eddie Van Halen, rock legend and guitar hero, dies at 65

