Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

Australian band AC/DC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, 'Power Up' with the release of a new single - 'Shot in the dark'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:03 IST
AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album
Members of the rock group AC/DC (L-R) Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Chris Slade, Angus Young and Cliff Williams.. Image Credit: ANI

Australian band AC/DC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, 'Power Up' with the release of a new single - 'Shot in the dark'. According to Fox News, the legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original living band members back together for their first album since 2014. The group, consisting of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, revealed that the first single for the album, 'Shot in the Dark,' would be released at 12 a.m. EST on October 7.

The band tweeted on Tuesday (local time), "SHOT IN THE DARK.THE NEW SINGLE OUT WEDNESDAY @ 12:00 AM NYC / 5:00 AM LONDON / 3:00 PM SYDNEY. #PWRUP." They also shared a brief teaser clip giving fans their first taste of the track. "A shot in the dark / Make it feel alright / A shot in the dark / Run through the whole night / A shot in the dark," the chorus goes. "... A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park."

According to Rolling Stone, the album will consist of unreleased songs that Angus wrote with his brother, Malcolm, who died in 2017. Angus Young told the outlet, "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother. It's a tribute for him like 'Back in Black' was a tribute to Bon Scott."

Fox News reported that the news of a reunion album received a warm welcome by fans who have been following the group over the years. Prior to their 2014 album, the band had been mostly separated. Due to legal issues, Rudd has not toured with the band for several. Bass player Williams announced his retirement in 2016. As Variety noted, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the band's biggest album, 1980's 'Back in Black,' which debuted enduring hits for the band such as the title track as well as 'You Shook Me All Night Long.' The album sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, according to the outlet. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea to legalise abortions within 14 weeks without reasons

Seoul South Korea, October 7 ANISputnik South Korea has decided to amend the anti-abortion law with the right granted to a woman to terminate the pregnancy in the period within 14 weeks at her request without any reasons, the South Korean M...

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, deputy head of the countrys National Guard, as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state.The selection of Sheikh Meshal, which must be ...

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020