Memorable Ursula Andress 'Dr.No' bikini could fetch $500,000 at auction

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:31 IST
James Bond fans may have to wait until next year for the next 007 adventure movie, but those with deep pockets next month can get their hands on some of the most famous items from the previous movies. The ivory colored bikini worn by Ursula Andress in "Dr. No" - the first Bond movie - is up for auction in Los Angeles with an estimated price of up to $500,000, auctioneers Profiles in History said on Wednesday.

Andress, who played beachcomber Honey Ryder in the 1962 film and was the first Bond girl, was pictured emerging dripping from the ocean in the bikini, holding a seashell and with a scabbard belted to her hips. "It is regarded as the most famous bikini in the world," said Brian Chanes, head of acquisitions at Profiles in History.

"It's one of the most memorable scenes in the entire Bond franchise," he said. "It helped bikinis become more mainstream and it started the whole Bond girl phenomenon." Andress herself first sold the bikini at a London auction in 2001.

Other items include Roger Moore's monogrammed pajama ensemble from "Live and Let Die" (estimated at $10,000 - $15,000); the gray signature jacket worn by villain Ernst Blofeld in "Diamonds are Forever" ($20,000 - $30,0000); and Jane Seymour's emerald psychic cape and headdress from "Live and Let Die" ($60,000 - $80,000) "Things from the Bond franchise are relatively rare especially the further you go back in time," said Chanes, saying he expected bidders to come from around the world. "With Bond especially it's very much an international crowd."

The auction will take place online and in Los Angeles on Nov 12-13. The next Bond movie, "No Time to Die," was last week pushed back from November to an April release in movie theaters.

