First look trailer of Tom Hanks starring 'News of the World' out

The first look trailer of 'News of the World' starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:34 IST
First look trailer of Tom Hanks starring 'News of the World' out
Visual from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The first look trailer of 'News of the World' starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, according to the Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, the film reunited Hanks with director Paul Greengrass, who helmed the 2013 best picture nominee 'Captain Phillips' that Hanks also starred in. The film's screenplay -- adapted from Paulette Jiles' best-selling book -- was co-written by Greengrass and Luke Davies, who was nominated for a best-adapted screenplay Oscar in 2016 for 'Lion.' The film is produced by Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux, Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt.

Set in 1870s, the plot revolves around Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd played by Hanks, a widowed veteran who is travelling from town to town, sharing news from around the world. During his travel, Kidd comes across 10-year-old Johanna played by Helena Zengel in Texas, who has been raised by the Kiowa tribe and now must reluctantly return to her biological aunt and uncle. To which, Kidd agrees to accompany Johanna to her home and they go onto a life-changing journey through the wilderness, Variety confirmed.

The other cast members include Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel and Chukwudi Iwuji. (ANI)

